MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Loved ones of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels are still trying to find out what happened to the girl.

Police launched an investigation in an effort to find leads in the case.

Investigators believe the child may be dead after finding remains near her family’s home in the Uptown community in North Memphis.

Now Sequoia’s mother, Brittany Jackson and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson are in jail.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false offense report.

Hobson also faces a false offense report charge.

Jacqueline Bass, the great aunt of Sequoia, described what this devastation has done to her family.

She explained to FOX13 that they were all hopeful that the missing little girl would return home safe and sound after an hours-long neighborhood search, but the reality was sadly not so promising.

“We had high hopes, and when I got the news, I broke down. I cried. I practically fell to my knees in my home,” Bass said. “We’re hurting. The family is hurting. The grandmama of Sequoia is torn up.”

On June 16, the Memphis Police Department cancelled the City Watch and Endangered Child Alert, announcing remains that could belong to the child were located near her family’s apartment.

FOX13 ran into Timothy Crawford in the Uptown neighborhood, a day after the discovery.

Crawford identified himself as Hobson’s uncle.

“It’s both families. Both of us hurting,” Crawford told FOX13. “It hurts on both sides. We got to stop doing that to humans, not just black and white, and not just black. We just got to stop at some point.”

As the investigation continues, police is asking anyone with information in the case to come forward.