HUGHES, Ark. - Set ablaze.
Three police cars were found engulfed in flames in the parking lot of city hall in Hughes, Arkansas, according to Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett.
The burned cars were discovered around 12:30 a.m. early in the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Arkansas State Police are gathering evidence of what they believe may be arson.
“We received a phone call, maybe a little bit after midnight that we had some cruisers on fire,” said Bowers.
When the local fire department arrived on scene they found three police cruisers on fire which are more than half of the department’s vehicles.
“It really hurts the community that we would have someone come here and commit this cowardly act,” said Cortez Bowers, Hughes Police Chief.
Four years after Hughes closed the police department because there weren’t enough officers, the city reinstated it in July.
“We recently opened the police department back in July and we are trying to effectively give the community some good police work. Unfortunately, we will have some push back and this is one of them,” said Bowers.
FOX13 dug up a Facebook post made by the mayor of Hughes in 2019.
In it, he said the department was closing because of an insufficient number of fully certified officers. The city brought the department back two months ago.
Due to a lack of staff, the department is not running a 24-hour shift.
The department currently has one full-time officer and two part-time. And with the destruction of three police cruisers, only two working vehicles.
“The officers, I spoke with them, and to me, they are ready to continue working with the limited resources that we have here at the police department. So, it didn’t break the moral, it actually increased the moral,” said Bowers.
Bowers said they are looking to hire more officers and are asking any law enforcement with cars they may want to donate, to reach out by calling (870) 339-2332.
