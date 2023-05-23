MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police and the Memphis City Council have proposed new efforts to enforce curfews for teenagers that was established decades ago.
The focus is in response to both the increase in teenagers being charged with crimes and also a tragic increase in teens becoming victims of gun violence.
Alarmingly, Memphis has lost at least 13 children to violence already this year.
In order to enforce the curfew, MPD has proposed sending teens who break curfew be sent to at least one community center where they must stay until a parent or guardian can check them out.
Tonight, at the Greenlaw Community Center in Uptown Neighborhood, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis will host a public forum about the initiative.
It starts at 6 p.m. at the center, located at 190 Mill Avenue.
All residents in District 7, in that part of the city, are encouraged to attend and ask questions, organizers say.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives