MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have confirmed to FOX13 that a shooting victim in Orange Mound was a person of interest in the murder of Young Dolph.
On June 14 around 1 p.m., police were called to Spottswood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon and found a man inside a car shot to death.
It would later be confirmed the shooting victim was Joshua Taylor.
Sources told FOX13 that Taylor was said to have been a friend of Justin Johnson, one of the two alleged shooters police charged in killing the Memphis rapper.
In February 2022, investigators wanted to learn if Taylor knew where Johnson was and if he knew anything about Dolph's death. Police never charged Taylor in the killing and he had not been mentioned in the case recently.
Young Dolph was killed on Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
