Police cruiser involved in crash in Midtown Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Midtown Memphis.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Union and Cooper avenues, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
Footage by FOX13 shows a police cruiser hit a pole.
One person was transported to Regional One Health, MFD said.
No other details were released.
