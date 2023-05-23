Police cruiser involved in crash in Midtown Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Midtown Memphis.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Union and Cooper avenues, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

Footage by FOX13 shows a police cruiser hit a pole.

One person was transported to Regional One Health, MFD said.

No other details were released.

