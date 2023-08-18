MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After an officer ordered a driver to pull over, he responded by swerving toward the patrolman, then leading police on a dangerous chase that injured two people, police said.
Ehren Bush, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, disregarding a red light, failure to exercise due care, failure of duty to give information and rendering aid, intentionally evading arrest in an auto, violation of financial law, improper display of registration, no driver's license and reckless driving.
A MPD motorcycle officer saw the driver, with no seatbelt fastened, driving an Audi on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven on Aug. 17, police say.
The car did not have tags, the report says, and the officer followed the driver into a Kroger parking lot.
When the officer pulled next to the car, flashing blue lights, he told the driver to stop, a court document reads.
Instead, the driver allegedly swerved his car toward the motorcycle, causing the officer to nearly wreck, the report says.
Two more motorcycle patrolmen began pursuing the driver going eastbound on Winchester Road.
The Audi struck a Lexus while turning onto Graceland Drive, then kept traveling southbound.
The chase by one of the officers continued along Mill Branch Road when Bush struck a second car at Berwind Drive.
Two people injured were sent to the hospital, police reported.
Bush sped off again, ran a red light, then drove around 60 mph into a neighborhood, police said.
At one point, the driver spun the Audi into donuts at the end of a cove, laughing at officers at its entrance, the report says.
The Audi exited the cove, but its engine overheated and the car stopped at Graceland and Acadia Drive.
Bush was arrested with no further incident.
No bond information was listed.
