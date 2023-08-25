MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village that happened early August, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD went to a shooting near Cottonwood Road around 12:15 p.m. on August 1 and found a man that had been shot.
He died later from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
Police later obtained surveillance video from the area and saw that the man was walking when he was approached by suspects in a gray Hyundai SUV.
Three to four individuals got out of the SUV, chased and shot the victim, and then got back in the SUV. They drove off from the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH to be rewarded up to $4,000.
This is an ongoing investigation.
