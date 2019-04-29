Police investigating after infant dies, 1 person in custody

Oxford police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive.
According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Frontage Road for an unresponsive infant.
When officers arrived, they began CPR until paramedics were able to take him or her to a nearby hospital.
The child did not survive and was later pronounced deceased at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.
Police said investigators were called to learn more and have one person in custody.
Charges will be filed later today, police said.
It is not clear what led to the child's death.
