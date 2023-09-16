Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police is looking for who was responsible for a hit-and-run on Macon and Berclair Road.

According to police, officers went to hit-and-run on Wednesday, March 1 and found Carla Amaya critically injured.

Amaya was walking from Express Mart and carrying groceries in the rain when she was hit.

The car may be a Chevrolet pick up truck or SUV and was last seen going westbound Macon Road.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH) 

