MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police is looking for who was responsible for a hit-and-run on Macon and Berclair Road.
According to police, officers went to hit-and-run on Wednesday, March 1 and found Carla Amaya critically injured.
Amaya was walking from Express Mart and carrying groceries in the rain when she was hit.
The car may be a Chevrolet pick up truck or SUV and was last seen going westbound Macon Road.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers (901-528-CASH)
