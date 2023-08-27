MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department released a photo of the car suspect(s) were driving after a deadly Downtown shooting.

Memphis Police went to a shooting call near 300 South Main Street. One female was found shot and she later died from her injuries.

Two other people were shot and were sent to the hospital, police said.

The shooter was last seen driving away from the scene in a newer model gray four door Dodge Charger with a black spoiler.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH to be rewarded up to $4,000.