MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for a group of suspects who carjacked a man.
The carjacking happened near S. Perkins Road on August 22nd. Three suspects approached the man's car while he was sitting in it, police said.
They then pointed a handgun at the man and told him to get out of the car. The suspects then got in the car and left, MPD said.
The man's 2014 Hyundai Elantra was found on surveillance camera in the Getwell Road and Elliston Road area.
Police are asking for help on identifying the suspects responsible for the carjacking.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
