MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for the possible suspects who killed a person in Hyde Park.
On May 19 around 2:42 p.m., officers went to a shooting near Howell Avenue and found a victim who was later identified as Erica Hampton laying on a lot suffering from gunshot wounds, MPD said.
When Memphis Fire Department made the scene, they pronounced Hampton dead.
Possible suspects left in a gray or silver colored car.
At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
