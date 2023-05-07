MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for two men who robbed a Family Dollar on Lamar.
MPD went to a business burglary on Lamar Avenue on May 4 around 12:40 p.m.
One man entered the Family Dollar stock room around 12:00 p.m., and then opened the rear door where a second man was waiting, police said.
Both men, according to police, loaded a cart with multiple boxes and products and pushed it out the back door.
They then loaded the product into a black Kia Sorento with a temp tag that read QU8GRH2, police said.
The value of the items taken was $500, police said.
Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.
