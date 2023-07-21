MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for allegedly firing bullets at the driver of a car when it was stopped at an intersection.
Joseph Dabney, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
A man drove himself to the Methodist South Hospital on June 19 where police interviewed him about a shooting.
He had wounds in his left forearm and torso near the ribcage, the police report reads.
He told officers that while stopped in his car at McCain and Levi roads, in the Westwood area, a hatchback sedan pulled next to him, and a passenger in it fired eight rounds of bullets into the side of his car, a Chevy Impala.
Dabney, he said, sped away.
Dabney pled guilty to charges of identify theft in Aril 2018, police said.
His bond was set at $250,000.
