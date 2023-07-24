MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fender bender between two drivers led to a chase and shots fired at a car carrying two children.
Andre Abston, 33, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.
A man flagged down a patrol officer on American Way on July 20th about 3:30 p.m., informing he was involved in a car collision on Cottonwood Street near Curtis Street in Parkway Village.
He told the officer he pulled his car over in order to exchange information with the second driver involved in the accident.
Abston, driving a Ford F-150 truck, pulled next to him and began making threats, according to an affidavit.
When Abston got out of the truck and pulled a gun out of his waistband, the driver sped away as Abston fired a bullet at his car, police said.
The man said he pulled his two children, ages six and four, down toward the floorboard for safety.
Abston fired more shots at the man's car while following him, police said.
The driver flagged down the officer, who made a traffic stop on Abston's car and arrested him.
He found an empty gun holster on him and a second officer at the scene went to the area of the road where Abston was seen earlier making a U-turn.
Police say they found a gun on the sidewalk containing one round in its chamber and one in its magazine.
A police search of the truck identified another handgun with seven rounds in the chamber and a bag with a green leafy substance in the center console, the report reads.
Abston waived his rights and made a statement that matched the one given by the second man in the collision.
The substance tested positive for THC, weighing 17 grams, police said.
Abston's bond was set at $85,000.
