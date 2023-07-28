MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When a gas station clerk stepped outside the store, a man inside it stole items, police said.
Now MPD wants the public's help in identifying the man who was captured in images on the store's surveillance camera.
The theft happened at the Circle K convenience store at 5341 Poplar Ave on July 24 near 11 a.m., police reported.
The customer stuffed several store items into his pants, then reached across the counter behind the cash register and took the clerk's cell phone and keys to the store, police said.
He left the store in a small hatchback car.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
