Police: Memphis man abducted while trying to buy PS4, stabs attacker to get away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Police say the alleged victim in this case made up the story. Bruce and Amanda Wren, who are siblings, are chaged with false reporting.
A man was abducted while trying to buy a PS4 from his attacker in Frayser.
Memphis police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Benjestown Road.
According to a release from police, the victim was meeting the suspect to buy a Playstation 4 console. The suspect showed up driving a white, four-door vehicle – possibly a Ford.
Police said the suspect then pulled the victim into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove off.
The victim was able to stab the suspect several times in the side and get away shortly after.
Police are searching for the suspect, who has not yet been identified. MPD described the suspect as a man with two-tone colored dreadlocks.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
