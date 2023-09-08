Police need help identifying 'unconscious' man found 'wandering aimlessly' in South Memphis

Memphis Police on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, said that they need help identifying a man who was found "wandering aimlessly" in South Memphis a day earlier.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police on Friday said they need help identifying a man who was found "wandering aimlessly" in South Memphis a day earlier.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to Regional One Hospital about an "unidentified patient" who arrived there by private vehicle and dropped off by a driver known only as "Edwin."

Police said the patient has been "unconscious" for three weeks.

One of the man's identifying features, police said, is a tattoo of the "Perez" on his right upper chest.

Anyone who might know the man's identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News