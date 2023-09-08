MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police on Friday said they need help identifying a man who was found "wandering aimlessly" in South Memphis a day earlier.
On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to Regional One Hospital about an "unidentified patient" who arrived there by private vehicle and dropped off by a driver known only as "Edwin."
Police said the patient has been "unconscious" for three weeks.
One of the man's identifying features, police said, is a tattoo of the "Perez" on his right upper chest.
Anyone who might know the man's identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
