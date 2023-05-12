Oxford police officer injured during arrest

OXFORD, Miss. - A man is wanted for hurting a police officer in the line of duty.

On May 12 at approximately 12:35 a.m., Oxford Police went to a scene on South 11th Street, between a library and Funkys.

While at the scene, an officer was arresting a suspect, and was injured by a man nearby.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

Surveillance footage captured the bystander wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400

