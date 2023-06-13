MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The officer who shot an 11-year-old boy during a domestic incident, was suspended without pay.
Sergeant Greg Capers was suspended without pay, according to an attorney confirmed to FOX13.
The shooting happened Saturday morning, May 20th.
The boy's mother, Nakala Murry, told officers that when the father of one of her children returned home about 4 a.m., he was upset.
She told Aderrien to call the police.
He called 911, and when the officer made the scene, he "had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those in side the home to come out of the house," she told reporters.
The boy was shot inside the home in the hallway.
The boy, Aderrien Murry is recovering in a Jackson hospital, his family says.
The family attorney told FOX13 that Capers will have a probable cause hearing on October 2. Both sides will present arguments and if a judge determines there is probable cause for a warrant of aggravated assault to be issued against Capers then the officer may be arrested that day.
