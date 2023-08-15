MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police report obtained by FOX13 unveiled new details about the mass shooting that left eight people injured in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13 officers saw cars doing donuts and blocking the intersection of of South B.B. King and Peabody Place, the police narrative said.
Shortly after that, the gunfire rang out.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded and immediately found several people shot. One of those victims was shot in the right hip and the right foot. Another had a gunshot wound to the right leg.
MPD said that three other shooting victims showed up at Regional One Health in by private vehicle. One of those victims was shot in the neck, another in the left arm and stomach and the third was hit in the right shoulder, MPD said.
As those shooting victims showed up at Regional One, several other shooting victims showed up at other hospitals around the Memphis area.
One of those victims was shot in the left shoulder. Another had a gunshot wound to the right calf muscle.
In all, eight people between the ages of 19 and 54 were shot, MPD said. Six of those victims were in non-critical condition when they showed up at hospitals. Two people who had been shot were in critical condition but were stable upon arriving, MPD said.
According to police, none of the victims were sure who fired the shots or why the gunfire began.
During the shooting, the Hooters in Downtown Memphis was struck multiple times and FOX13 crews saw multiple bullet holes in the building.
Police said the Hampton Inn was also hit, a bullet shattering the outer glass of one room but not penetrating the inner plane of glass.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, police released new footage of the shooting and a photo of a black Infiniti SUV that fled the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives