MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Barber shops are known for being places for lively conversations and debates.
So last year some Memphis Police officers held an informal town hall in a barber shop where people were invited to engage in an open dialogue about relationships between officers and residents.
Called "Cops, Clippers and Conversations," organizers are holding a follow-up one: it happens tonight, Aug. 24, from 5-7 p.m.
This time, the exchange at The Barbers Zone will include Memphis mayoral candidates.
With rising crime and unfortunately, continual violent crime, how to fight it is priority No. 1 for the next mayor.
The Barbers Zone is located at 5964 Mt Moriah Rd, not far from the Memphis Police Mount Moriah precinct.
