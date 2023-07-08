MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreens cashier at gunpoint.
Police said they went to a robbery call at Walgreens on Macon Road around 9 p.m. on July 6, and were told that an unknown man entered the store and came up to the front counter.
The man pointed a black gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, police said.
He took the money and left the store. He was last seen leaving the area in an unknown car with another person going towards westbound on Macon Road.
The man was slim build and had on dark glasses, face mask, light blue NIKE hoodie, gray t-shirt, black pants, shoes and gloves.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH
