MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a missing/endangered woman who was a victim during a stabbing in an incident on May 7.
Officers were called to a domestic incident about 7:30 p.m. on Philsar Street, west of Pine Hill Park.
Police were informed about a woman, Coreuna Ward, who was stabbed and left the scene.
The extent of her injuries were not known.
Ward was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants, police said.
Anyone with information or sighting of the victim should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives