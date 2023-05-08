WATCH: Police searching for missing woman injured in stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a missing/endangered woman who was a victim during a stabbing in an incident on May 7.

Officers were called to a domestic incident about 7:30 p.m. on Philsar Street, west of Pine Hill Park.

Police were informed about a woman, Coreuna Ward, who was stabbed and left the scene.

The extent of her injuries were not known.

Ward was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants, police said.

Anyone with information or sighting of the victim should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

