MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information about a robbery at an Exxon on July 2nd.
Store employees at 2338 Appling Road told police that around 1 a.m., a male customer pulled a handgun and demanded cash from the register.
The man pointed the gun at the cashier and made several threats while the cashier gave him the money.
The bandit ran away.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
