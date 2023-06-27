MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information about two people they allege may have stolen packages outside homes on a residential street.
Surveillance video, shared with police, captured a man and woman stealing packages from porches at several homes along Parkside Avenue, between Mt. Moriah and Colonial roads, in the afternoon of June 21.
The couple were seen in a white Chevrolet pickup with a ladder rack and a large dent on the left rear.
The woman appeared to be 40-50 years of age, approximately 150-160 pounds and was wearing a red Miller High Life T-shirt.
Anyone with information should contact the Mt. Moriah Police Station and GIB Sgt. Walker Kay at 901-636-3301.
