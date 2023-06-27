Photo of woman and man driving a truck who are wanted by MPD in connection to stolen packages

Surveillance video released by MPD shows a woman and a man in a Chevy truck who are wanted in connection to a series of stolen packages taken from porches on several homes on the 500 block of Parkside Avenue. (Photo: MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information about two people they allege may have stolen packages outside homes on a residential street.

Surveillance video, shared with police, captured a man and woman stealing packages from porches at several homes along Parkside Avenue, between Mt. Moriah and Colonial roads, in the afternoon of June 21.

The couple were seen in a white Chevrolet pickup with a ladder rack and a large dent on the left rear.

The woman appeared to be 40-50 years of age, approximately 150-160 pounds and was wearing a red Miller High Life T-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Mt. Moriah Police Station and GIB Sgt. Walker Kay at 901-636-3301. 

