MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help with information concerning a deadly shooting in East Memphis.
A man was found shot at a location on Cherry Road near Goodwin Park on June 2 around 9:30 p.m.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Surveillance video captured helped police identified a man waring a red ball cap, white t-shirt, light colored blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
He ran away from the scene heading westbound and across the street into the Cherry Garden Apartments.
Police say that preliminary information indicates that the man knew the man killed.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. Caller's identification will remain anonymous.
