MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help with information about a man who was shot sleeping in his bed from gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

Jacquez Groves was at his home on Kirby Parkway near Winchester on Aug. 21 when an car of unknown make and model stopped in front of his home, according to the Memphis Police Department.

People inside the car fired shots at the home, striking Groves, who died from his injuries later at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

