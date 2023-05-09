MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking information about a man who is alleged to have robbed a Dollar General store at 3305 Summer Avenue.
Using a concrete block, the suspect broke through the store's front glass door on March 28 about 5:30 a.m.
Inside, he stole tobacco products and other miscellaneous clothing items.
Police say the same man tried to burglarize the Family Dollar store nearby on Summer the same day.
Surveillance video, released by police, captured the man committing the crime.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or email it anonymously at www.crimestopmem.org
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Baptist Memorial Hospital surrounded by police
- FOX13 Investigates: How 'The Black Tax' is costing Memphis and Shelby County
- Memphis mother thankful son alive after being hit by 'unsanctioned stunt driving'
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives