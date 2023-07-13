MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are asking for help with information about a robbery in Raleigh.
Robbers took a car on the 1900 block of Glenhome Drive in on July 12 at about 6 p.m., police said.
The two men approached a woman going to her car, pointed at gun at her, took her keys and drove off in her gray 2016 Nissan Rouge.
No arrests were made.
Anyone with information in the case should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives