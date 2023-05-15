Suspect in stolen auto parts from abandoned car

Photo: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police detectives are seeking information from the public about a man who allegedly stole auto parts from an unoccupied car on the side of the road.

Photos capture images of a man who stole rims and tires from an abandoned car on May 12 that was parked on Interstate 55 near East Holmes Road, Memphis Police report.

2nd photo of suspect in stealing parts from abandoned cars

Photo: MPD

The alleged thief left with the parts in a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with Tenn. tag No. BKB5075.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Or, optionally submit a tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org or anonymously on a free and secure mobile app called “P3 Tips.”

If an arrest is made, persons who submit valued tips may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

