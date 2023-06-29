MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Sam's Club employee admitted to depositing fake refunds worth over $60,000 into her account, police said.
Denise Russell, 29, was charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000.
A Loss Prevention Officer at the store on Winchester Road discovered that Russell was using customer membership account numbers to submit fraudulent refunds and then transferring the money into a personal account.
Over a seven-month period, from November 2002 through June 2023, Russell charged 66 different related refunds, police said.
Because the crime involving charging refunds for merchandise not actually in the store, it created additional loss for the store, the prevention officer reported to police.
When MPD detectives interviewed Russell, she admitted to the crimes.
Store video surveillance captured each of the 66 charges, according to the report.
Her bond was set at $75,000.
