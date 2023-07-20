MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several homes in North Memphis were peppered with gunfire on an early morning in July and police are continuing to investigate the incident caught on camera.
Just before 4 a.m. on July 16, around 10 men got out of four cars on the residential street of Wales Avenue near Jackson Avenue in North Memphis.
The men scattered apart and fired rounds of bullets in the direction of several homes, shown on the video.
No injuries were reported. The shootings lasted under a minute.
Both cars and houses were hit: a total of 173 shell casings found later, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
