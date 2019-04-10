0 AG Barr: "I think spying did occur" on Trump campaign - but may have been legal

Confirming news reports that he would review the conduct of top FBI counter intelligence officials who started an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told Senators Wednesday that he believed authorities had spied on the Trump campaign during their investigation, and that he would review those efforts to see if government power had been abused.

"I think spying did occur," Barr said in testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee. "I'm not talking about the FBI necessarily, but intelligence agencies more broadly."

"So, you're not suggesting that spying occurred," asked Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

"I think spying did occur," Barr replied, though he left open the clear possibility that no misconduct occurred in the process.

"But the question is whether it was predicated - adequately predicated - and I'm not suggesting it wasn't adequately predicated, but I need to explore that," Barr added.

Barr says "I think spying did occur" on the Trump campaign in 2016.



But he also says he wants to see if it was "adequately predicated" pic.twitter.com/RHIbVmZhel — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 10, 2019

Barr's comments came as he was asked about news reports which indicated he was starting a review of the origins of the investigation into questions of Russian interference - and whether there were any ties to the Trump campaign.

"I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016," Barr said.

"A lot of this has already been investigated," Barr added, noting an ongoing review by the Department of Justice Inspector General.

But the Attorney General said he wanted to pull together all of the information to 'see if there are any remaining questions to be addressed."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.