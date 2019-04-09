0 Attorney General: redacted Mueller report likely out 'within a week'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that work continues inside the Justice Department on possible redactions to the Special Counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, as Barr told Congress that the report should be out soon.

"From my standpoint, within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public," Barr told the House Appropriations Committee at a hearing on the Justice Department's budget.

Barr said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been working with Justice Department officials to identify material in four different categories, which would be redacted from any public report.

"We will color code the excisions from the report, and we will provide explanatory notes describing the basis for each redaction," the Attorney General added.

Attorney General William Barr on Mueller report: "Within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public." pic.twitter.com/pDIuyr23ZY — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

Asked if information from the Mueller report had been shared with the White House, Barr did not give a direct answer.

"I believe the American people deserve to see the full report," said Rep. Jose Serrano (D-NY), who began the hearing by noting the 'elephant in the room.'

Pressed for further information, the Attorney General resisted efforts by Democrats to press for further information.

“I've said what I'm going to say about the report today,” Barr told one Democratic lawmaker.



Rep. @NitaLowey asks if White House saw Mueller report.



Attorney General William Barr: "I've said what I'm going to say about the report today…I'm not going to say anything more about it until the report is out and everyone's had a look at it." pic.twitter.com/IFMinbT8hm — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

Barr said he did not plan to release the full, unredacted report to the Congress.

