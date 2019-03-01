0 Back from summit, Trump unloads on Michael Cohen

Already fed up with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump took direct aim on Friday morning at the Congressional testimony this week of his one time personal lawyer, going on Twitter to lambaste former aide Michael Cohen in a series of tweets.

"He is totally discredited!" Mr. Trump wrote, hours after flying back from Vietnam, where the President was unable to secure a nuclear disarmament deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a series of posts on Friday morning, the President expressed specific irritation at questions being raised about his finances, accusing Democrats of using Cohen in the hope to find anything questionable about his past business dealings, as he said Cohen made "fraudulent and dishonest" statements in testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Oh' I see! Now that the 2 year Russian Collusion case has fallen apart, there was no Collusion except bye Crooked Hillary and the Democrats, they say, "gee, I have an idea, let's look at Trump's finances and every deal he has ever done. Let's follow discredited Michael Cohen..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

...and the fraudulent and dishonest statements he made on Wednesday. No way, it's time to stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt. Time to start looking at the other side where real crimes were committed. Republicans have been abused long enough. Must end now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen's new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Michael Cohen's book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before. He must have forgotten about his book when he testified. What does Hillary Clinton's lawyer, Lanny Davis, say about this one. Is he being paid by Crooked Hillary. Using her lawyer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

The President's tweets came on the heels of an interview aired Thursday night with Sean Hannity on Fox News, in which Mr. Trump denied playing a role in approving a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen says the payment was directed by the President, as Mr. Trump's former lawyer produced copies of checks from both President Trump and the Trump Organization in 2017, paying Cohen back for fronting that money.

Cohen, who plead guilty to charges that the $130,000 payment was an illegal campaign contribution on behalf of the President, has said both in federal court - and this week in Congress - that Mr. Trump orchestrated the payment, worried that news of his affair with Daniels could cause trouble for his election bid.

Sean Hannity to Trump in tonight's interview, on Michael Cohen and the hush-money payments: "I can tell you personally, he said to me at least a dozen times, that he made the decision on the payments and he didn't tell you." — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 1, 2019

Cohen testified three days this week before three different committees in Congress; he will return on March 6 for another closed door session with the House Intelligence Committee.

“We learned a lot,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of that panel.

“Trump surrounded himself with crooks, of course he wants this to end. He’s getting very desperate,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).



