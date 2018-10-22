0 Congress in dark as Trump again touts mystery tax cut plan

For the second time in three days, President Donald Trump told reporters that he would soon have the Congress press ahead on a new 10 percent tax cut for the middle class, though his declaration both about the unknown plan – and the schedule for action surrounding it – continued to leave fellow Republicans in the Congress confused over what the President was doing, and the tax details of what he was talking about.

As he left the White House on Monday afternoon for a campaign rally in Texas, the President was asked about his surprise Saturday statement in Nevada, where he indicated action was afoot on a new tax cutting package.

The President did not clear up the issue on Monday.

“We’re putting in a resolution some time in the next week or week and a half, two weeks,” the President said on the South Lawn of the White House. “We’re giving a middle income tax reduction of about 10 percent. We’re doing it now for middle income people.”











But on Capitol Hill, key players in writing any tax bill again had no comment to make, as reporters were referred to the White House by top Republicans in the Congress, while the White House was not providing any details on what President Trump had been saying to reporters.

Both House Ways and Means Rs and the speaker's office have referred me to the White House to figure out whatever Trump's talking about with regards to new middle class tax cuts. No word from there yet… — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) October 22, 2018

Trump: We're putting in tax cuts around Nov. 1. I'm working with Brady and Ryan. Brady spox: Ask WH for any details. Ryan spox: Ask WH for any details. White House: President's comment stands for itself. So here we are. https://t.co/LSKuaILskJ via @WSJ — Richard Rubin (@RichardRubinDC) October 22, 2018

-There is no new legislative tax cut circulating on the Hill, 10% or otherwise.

-Sr GOPers in both chambers have no idea what POTUS is talking about.

-No time/will to pass anything in lame duck either.

-Don't even get me started on it being referred to as a "resolution" -30- — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 22, 2018

While Congress is technically in session right now, no votes are expected in either the House or Senate until November 13, the week after the election.

It would be possible during that time frame for a GOP lawmaker to introduce a new tax-cut plan, but no votes would be possible until the lame duck session of the Congress in November.