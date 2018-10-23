0 Controversial item on Mid-South ballots could impact voters

A controversial item on the ballot could impact voters in the Mid-South.

If it passes, that means four casinos would have the right to operate in the state of Arkansas.

FOX13 spoke with people who are talking about this issue on the first day of early voting in Arkansas.

Voters have mixed opinions. Some are skeptical.

Supporters said it could create thousands of jobs and even impact people across state lines.

“I think it’s a bad idea, I think that we already have enough negativity and as a Christian, I don’t think the casino is something that we need,” said Darren Christley, a Marion resident.

Christley is one of many Arkansas voters learning about “Issue 4” on the ballot that would require four licenses to be issued for casino gaming at casinos.

That would impact Southland Park and Racing Corporation in West Memphis and the Hot Springs Horse Track.

“Are we really going to bring in something that’s going to take away our souls just because it’s going to bring in new jobs; is that the only way that we can bring in jobs,” said Christley.

Supporters said there are huge benefits. The Driving Arkansas Forward organization said the economy could add more than 6,000 jobs and $5.8 billion over the next 10 years to the economy.

“I definitely feel like there’s definitely a need for jobs in the city, maybe it can combat the violence and the crime rate that we have,” said Janae Walker.

Walker moved back to Memphis two years ago and said people commuting from The Bluff City will feel the benefit too.

“Vice versa for residents and Tennesseans, particularly the city of Memphis to be able to commute back and forth. Again, this is something that I see as more of a solution,” said Walker.

“That’s just not a good look for us or this state or this city,” said Christley.

FOX13 reached out to Southland Park and Racing Corporation twice to get a statement. They did not return our phone calls.

