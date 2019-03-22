0 Democrats call for quick public release of Mueller report

Democrats on Friday quickly called for the release of details in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and any ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump, as U.S. Attorney General William Barr told key lawmakers he could release some of the findings to Congress as soon as this weekend.

"Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer in a joint statement.

"The Special Counsel's report must be provided to Congress immediately, and the Attorney General should swiftly prepare a declassified version of the report for the public," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"Nothing short of that will suffice," Warner added, as Democrats quickly piled on to join that point of view.

Make. The. Whole. Thing. Public. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 22, 2019

The American people deserve transparency.



This report must be made public. https://t.co/rBoHyCmkNY — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) March 22, 2019

Mueller just submitted his final report to the AG on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. The American people deserve to know the full truth, not just a summary. The AG needs to release the FULL report to the public immediately, as the House voted for UNANIMOUSLY. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 22, 2019

The Special Counsel's report must be made public without any delay or interference by the White House. The American people have a right to see the truth. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) March 22, 2019

The American people deserve to know the absolute truth.



The Attorney General must make the entire Special Counsel report public. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 22, 2019

“The Attorney General should make the report public and let the American people learn the facts Mueller uncovered,” said Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL).

