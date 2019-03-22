  • Democrats call for quick public release of Mueller report

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Democrats on Friday quickly called for the release of details in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and any ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump, as U.S. Attorney General William Barr told key lawmakers he could release some of the findings to Congress as soon as this weekend.

    "Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer in a joint statement.

    "The Special Counsel's report must be provided to Congress immediately, and the Attorney General should swiftly prepare a declassified version of the report for the public," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

    "Nothing short of that will suffice," Warner added, as Democrats quickly piled on to join that point of view.

    “The Attorney General should make the report public and let the American people learn the facts Mueller uncovered,” said Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL).

