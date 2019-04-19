0 Digging into the details of the Mueller Report

Thursday's release of a 448 page redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections certainly did not end the questions about the investigation, as President Donald Trump labeled it, "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and Democrats demanded even more answers about what was in the report.

First, you can find a link to the report on the website of the Department of Justice.

The report is divided into two parts. The first deals with questions of collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia - the Special Counsel found evidence of 'numerous' contacts between them, but not enough to merit charges for any illegal activity.

The second part of the report deals with questions about obstruction of justice. In that portion, investigators found that top aides, advisers, and friends of the President routinely ignored his orders to fire people like the Special Counsel and more.

Here's more from the fine print of the Mueller report:

1. The first part of the collusion statement used by Barr. The release of the Mueller report allowed a full review of a sentence fragment employed by Attorney General William Barr in his late March letter, which (accurately) said, "the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. Many reporters had wondered what was in the first part of that statement and why it was not included in Barr's letter. And, starting on page nine, it seemed clear. "The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign," the Mueller report concluded. Then adding the start of the sentence used by Barr: "Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benfeit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts..."

Kind of a significant detail for Barr to omit:



"The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign." — Jeff E. Guy (@jeffyguy) April 18, 2019

2. It wasn't just Comey writing memos after talks with Trump. After getting fired as FBI Director, James Comey made public memos which he had written after various talks with President Trump. It's also been reported that former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe did the same thing. Now the Mueller report shows others did, too. Deputy National Security Director K.T. McFarland saved a contemporaneous memo after a discussion with the President in which the Mr. Trump asked McFarland to 'write an internal email denying that the President had directed Flynn to discuss sanctions' with the Russian Ambassador, when McFarland knew the real answer was that Mr. Trump had done exactly that. Then there were top officials at the National Security Agency, who were so alarmed by a phone call with Mr. Trump - they wrote a memo and put it in an NSA safe - with the deputy NSA chief saying it was 'the most unusual thing he had experienced in 40 years of government service.'

Mueller: Trump called intelligence officials asking for help in refuting the Trump-Russia story. NSA leaders immediately wrote a memo and put it in a safe. pic.twitter.com/44lvON20h3 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 18, 2019

3. Aides, advisers, friends, regularly ignore Trump requests. Whether it was on big items like firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, forcing out Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or sending messages to top officials, the Mueller report is chock full of examples where the President tells people to do something - and they refuse to do it - worried it's the wrong move. White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to fire Mueller. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus wouldn't tell Sessions he should leave. Corey Lewandowski wouldn't send a message for the President to Sessions, and even tried to get a White House aide to do it - but he also refused. Then there was this tidbit from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who had lunch with President Trump, and was told to send along a message to James Comey. This was the same day that Mr. Trump told Comey - after clearing the Oval Office of other officials - that he wanted the feds to 'let this go' when it came to legal issues for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In 2017, over lunch on Valentine's Day , Trump asked Chris Christie to call then-FBI Director James Comey to tell him that "he's part of the team."

Christie had many reasons for not making the call, Mueller writes. pic.twitter.com/YcShf6EGvs — Ryan Barber (@cryanbarber) April 18, 2019

4. Rosenstein threatened to 'tell the truth' on Comey firing. After using a memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as a pretext to fire FBI Director James Comey - the White House pressed Rosenstein to further explain why Comey had been fired, 'to put out a statement saying that it was Rosenstein's idea to fire Comey.' Rosenstein said that was a 'false story,' and after President Trump called on the phone to ask the Deputy A.G. to do a press conference about the Comey firing, the report says Rosenstein said he would 'tell the truth that Comey's firing was not his idea.' The Mueller report goes along with testimony released by Republicans in recent weeks which depicted Rosenstein as furious with the White House over the Comey firing, convinced that he was 'used' to get rid of the FBI Director.

Then the White House asked the Justice Department to go along with a false account of Comey's firing, framing it as Rosenstein's idea. Roesnstein told the White House that if the press asked, "he would tell the truth." pic.twitter.com/eTBTR6bIQe — Brad Heath (@bradheath) April 18, 2019

5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments 'not founded on anything.' After President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May of 2017, the White House repeatedly defended the move by saying that ousting Comey was supported by 'countless members of the FBI,' though the White House produced no evidence to reporters back up that assertion. Fast forward a bit over a year to July of 2018, when Sanders was interviewed by investigators, she admitted there was no truth to her assertion from the podium. "Sanders told this Office that her reference to hearing from "countless members of the FBI" was a 'slip of the tongue,'" the report stated. Asked about a comment in another press interview about how FBI agents had supposedly lost confidence in Comey, "Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything."



Mueller's report said Sarah Huckabee Sanders told investigators she made comments to reporters that were "not founded on anything." Here's that moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/cqrnTqKDLa — POLITICO (@politico) April 18, 2019

6. A series of unknown Mueller cases are still active. While Attorney General William Barr told Congress last month that the Mueller report "does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public," the details show a slightly different story. At the end of the report, there are lists of cases transferred to other prosecutors, and information on other matters - uncovered by Mueller - but referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. In those two lists, a series of cases were redacted - two cases transferred by Mueller - and 12 other cases in which referrals were made. All of them were redacted for the reason that publicity could damage ongoing investigations, what was officially known as, "Harm to Ongoing Matter." Maybe they are cases which have nothing to do with the Russia investigation or with President Trump. But one of the referrals which was not redacted involved Mr. Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Technically, these aren't Mueller cases - but they're also still secret.

Key disclosure in the #MuellerReport appendices: 12 redacted and currently unknown referrals for potential criminal activity are "principally" with other components of the DOJ and FBI. pic.twitter.com/LStSn5U1XY — Derek Kravitz (@derekkravitz) April 18, 2019

7. Mueller discredits Wikileaks claim of Seth Rich DNC leak. Along with Pizzagate, the claim by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that a former DNC staffer was the source of leaked Democratic Party emails was one of the biggest conspiracy theories to emerge from the 2016 campaign. In the report, Mueller's team says file transfer evidence linking Wikileaks to Russian Intelligence lays waste to the claim that Seth Rich had leaked materials to Assange - and may have been murdered as a result. Assange has repeatedly denied any ties to Russian agents, but U.S. Intelligence has long regarded Wikileaks as a 'fence' for Russian Intelligence, and that the two tied themselves together to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.

Super interesting that Mueller Report flatly states that DNC and DCCC "hacks" came from Russian government and NOT from Seth Rich (mentioned by name). See Page 48. — John Galt (@galtreport) April 18, 2019

8. Mueller says witnesses deleted potential evidence. In laying out the evidence put forward in the report, the Special Counsel's office made clear that the Russia probe was hampered because of information which could not be obtained - making it clear that some people under investigation had deleted texts and other electronic communications, "including some associated with the Trump Campaign." One example was between former White House aide Steve Bannon and Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who were questioned about a secretive meeting in the Seychelles, which involved Russian figures. Bannon and Prince told different stories - but investigators couldn't see their text messages, because they had simply disappeared from their phones, as both men denied deleting the messages. "Prince's phone contained no text messages prior to March 2017, though provider records indicate that he and Bannon exchanged dozens of messages," the report stated.

Steve Bannon and Erik Prince both deleted their text messages to each other and have no idea how it happened 🤔



(corrected Prince) pic.twitter.com/KVcD9e3Zh5 — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) April 18, 2019

9. Mueller Report redactions - "lightly redacted" or more? The evening before the release of the report, officials told a variety of news organizations that the report was 'lightly redacted.' One group looked at it and found redactions of over 170 pages, as there were examples where entire pages were blacked out. The very first redactions in the document came in the Table of Contents - and had to do wtih the "Trump Campaign and the Dissemination of Hacked Materials," dealing with stolen Democratic Party emails and Wikileaks. Some items were redacted for grand jury information, investigative techniques, harm to ongoing matters, and third person privacy concerns.

'Redactions appear on approximately 176 pages of the 448-page report' /// @EPICprivacy, suing for Mueller report, attaches copy of today's release in new filing in FOIA case overseen by US District Judge Reggie Walton https://t.co/70f3WL4sUx pic.twitter.com/FRgjol134P — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) April 18, 2019

10. Trump's answers to Mueller questions. At the end of the Mueller report, you can read the President's answers to a series of written questions posed by the Special Counsel's office, after they were unable to get the President to sit for an interview, in person. Critics of the President noted derisively that there was a theme in many of his answers. "I don't recall," or "I don't remember," were phrases found. "I have no recollection," and "I do not remember." "I do not recall being aware during the campaign" of any contacts with Wikileaks, the President testified. "I have no recollection" that any foreign government or entity wanted to support the campaign, Mr. Trump said. "I have no recollection of being told during the campaign that Vladimir Putin" supported my bid for the White House, the President added.

Did Trump discuss pardoning Assange?



"I do not recall..." pic.twitter.com/FpcGodKnPP — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 18, 2019

