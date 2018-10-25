0 FBI asks for public's help as additional mail bombs surface

The Federal Bureau of Investigation appealed for help on Thursday morning as more suspected mail bombs were intercepted by authorities, two targeting former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware, and another in New York that was aimed at actor Robert DeNiro.

While the packages addressed to Biden were discovered in a postal mail facility in Delaware, the envelope delivered to the office of DeNiro’s film company might have been dropped off, raising questions as to whether the person responsible for these packages was operating in the New York area.

No suspects have been publicly named, as the FBI urged anyone with information about the attempted mail bombings to come forward.

BREAKING: AP source: Second package addressed to Joe Biden found at Delaware postal facility, similar to those containing bombs. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 25, 2018

If you have info that could assist the #FBI's investigation of suspicious packages, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. If you observe suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZsFLKvXrKy — FBI (@FBI) October 25, 2018

As of Thursday morning, ten different packages had been intercepted by authorities – this is the running list of mail bomb targets:

+ Clintons

+ Obamas

+ Biden (2)

+ Eric Holder (ended up at Florida office of Rep. Wasserman Schultz)

+ Maxine Waters (2 – DC and California)

+ George Soros

+ CNN / John Brennan

+ Robert DeNiro

All shared the same kind of manila envelope, with a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), the former head of the Democratic National Committee; six ‘Forever’ flag stamps were affixed in the upper right hand corner, even if the package had not been sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, charging that much of the ‘anger’ in society can be attributed to the work of the news media.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” the President tweeted.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, the President demanded that the press, “stop the endless hostility and constant negative, and often times false attacks and stories,” Mr. Trump said to loud cheers.

“Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror,” said former CIA Director John Brennan, who was a target of one of the packages.

At about the same time the President was speaking, police in Los Angeles disabled a package that had been found at a postal facility there, addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a frequent critic of the President.

Earlier on Wednesday, another mail bomb addressed to Waters had been intercepted at an off-site mail facility which deals with letters and packages sent to members of Congress.

“I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror,” said Waters, who is frequently targeted by the President at his campaign rallies as “Low I.Q. Maxine” – Mr. Trump did not mention her on Wednesday night in Wisconsin.

“Attempted violent attacks against American officials and the news media are a threat to our Republic,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).