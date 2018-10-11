FULL VIDEO: Kanye West in the Oval Office

Wearing a signature red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, rapper and producer Kanye West dominated a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, declaring that the hat made him feel ‘like Superman,’ as West extolled the virtues of the President, dropped an f-bomb and more before reporters, and talked about maybe running for President in 2024 – only after Mr. Trump has served two terms.
West – who spoke for nearly ten minutes at one point – made clear again that he was a big supporter of the President and his policies, especially on North Korea.
“You stopped the war,” West said at one point.
As for West’s impromptu speech in the Oval Office, “I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” the President said. “That was quite something.”
“It was from the soul – I just channeled it,” West explained, who at one point labeled the President, “a master of industry.”
Here is the full video of their Oval Office meeting, which included former NFL football great Jim Brown.
Before the meeting began, the White House gave this explanation to reporters of what would be covered:
“The discussion will be centered on President Trump's historic work to benefit all Americans such as urban revitalization, the creation of Opportunity Zones, new workforce training programs, record highs in African American employment, the creation of manufacturing jobs, ideas from his meeting with African American pastors, potential future clemencies, and addressing the massive violent crime surge in Chicago,” said White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement.
