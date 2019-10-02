Heart problem sidelines Bernie Sanders campaign swing

The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday morning that the Vermont Senator would be canceling campaign stops 'until further notice,' after doctors found a blockage in one artery, and inserted two stents to treat it.
"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," said Jeff Weaver, a top Sanders campaign official.
"We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates," Weaver added in a written statement sent to reporters.
NEW: @BernieSanders is canceling all appearances until further notice — including at a presidential gun safety forum today — after he was found to have a blockage in one artery and had two stents inserted. Campaign says he is "conversing and in good spirits." pic.twitter.com/12n2Om6GQf— Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) October 2, 2019
Sanders had a series of campaign events scheduled in Las Vegas on Wednesday, including a gun safety forum, and a town hall focusing on health care.
On Thursday and Friday, Sanders was scheduled to make a series of stops at colleges in California.
