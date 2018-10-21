0 In campaign twist, Democrats embrace health care in 2018

After seeing their ranks decimated in 2010 during a mid-term election backlash against the Obama health law, times have changed for Democrats in the 2018 elections for Congress, as polls show voters moving away from Republicans on the issue of health care, as Democrats “are now embracing it whole-heartedly” in the final days of the campaign. they

In a report issued last week titled, “2018: The Health Care Election,” Wesleyan University’s media trackers found that health care “is most prominent in ads supporting Democrats, appearing in 54.5 percent” of their commercials.

The Wesleyan Media Project said back in 2010 – in the big Tea Party wave election for the GOP – Democrats talked about health care in less than 9 percent of their advertisements.

Year-over-year comparisons show that while Dems previously avoided the issue of health care after the Affordable Care Act was passed, they are now embracing it whole-heartedly https://t.co/B2tHGU6B6j @wesleyan_u pic.twitter.com/sG14qUo5jF — WesleyanMediaProject (@wesmediaproject) October 19, 2018

Recent polling also backs up the change of heart by Democrats, as polls consistently are showing more support for the Obama health law than a few years ago.

Public support for what the GOP derides as “Obamacare” peaked during the unsuccessful effort by the Republican Congress in 2017-2018 to repeal and replace that law with a GOP sponsored plan.

A new Fox News poll released on October 17 shows voters nationally give President Donald Trump a thumbs down on he’s handled health care, with 37 percent of voters approving, and 53 percent of voters disapproving.

The divide is slightly larger, at 37-55, for ‘likely’ voters in the November mid-term elections.

And of those who see health care as a big issue, they are definitely more drawn to candidates on the Democratic side.

Obamacare favorability at an all-time high in FOX News poll. Can't wait for the closing ads from Republicans: "And if those Democrats try to take away your Obamacare, I'll fight to protect it like I've always done." pic.twitter.com/pJaa7MVkHK — Nick Gourevitch (@nickgourevitch) October 18, 2018

But the President and other Republicans this past week have been expressing their support for protection those with pre-existing conditions, possibly feeling the election heat on the issue.

“All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don't, they will after I speak to them,” the President tweeted. “I am in total support.”

Statements like that from the President – and a variety of GOP lawmakers have left Democrats in disbelief, as they accuse Republicans of completely changing their tune on health care in order to portray themselves as something that they are not.

The hutzpah of the GOP on health care this election is stunning. I'm listening right now to NY Rep. John Faso on NPR claim he's against ACA repeal. He voted FOR the repeal bill!!!! It ended insurance for 30m Americans! Does the think his constituents are so stupid they forgot? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 20, 2018

“President Trump and Republicans will do anything to undermine health care and pre-existing condition protections for patients and families across the country,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

“What. A. Bunch. Of. Lies,” tweeted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.