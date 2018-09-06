LIVE BLOG: Day 3 of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings

With confidence growing among Republicans in the U.S. Senate, federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh is back on Capitol Hill for a third day of hearings on his nomination by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court, as GOP Senators argue that Kavanaugh is a properly tempered jurist to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, while Democrats contend Kavanaugh will tip the balance of the court too far to the conservative side.
The first day of questions for Kavanaugh stretched for over twelve hours, finally ending after 10 pm on Wednesday night. This second day of Q&A will be shorter, as Senators will get rounds of 20 minutes, rather than a full half hour.
President Trump on Wednesday praised the performance of his nominee for the High Court, predicting swift approval by the full Senate.
“I think Brett Kavanaugh has really conducted himself in an incredibly positive manner,” the President told reporters.
9:00 am – Once again today there is an early line outside of the Senate office buildings for the public – and after the repeated interruptions the first two days by demonstrators – it’s not out of the question that someone in this photo will be repeating some of those verbal interruptions inside the hearing.
