LIVE BLOG: Day two of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings

It’s another hot and humid day outside on Capitol Hill, and it is expected to be a long and at times heated atmosphere inside, as the Senate Judiciary Committee questions federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is President Donald Trump’s choice to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The first day was punctuated by frequent outbursts from people in the audience, as the Capitol Police hauled out over six dozen different demonstrators, who interrupted Senators in both parties, but mainly aimed their barbs at GOP Senators.

11:20 am – Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) is taking Kavanaugh through an email chain that seemingly contains a draft letter authored by Leahy and other Democratic Senators, as Leahy makes the case that Kavanaugh – working at the time in the Bush White House – was receiving information supposedly stolen by GOP staffers on Capitol Hill. While the Q&A is interesting, it’s not what some Democratic strategists want Senators spending time on in the hearing.

ASK HIM ABOUT HEALTH CARE AND ROE. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 5, 2018

11:05 am – One thing that is notable about Judge Kavanaugh – despite all of the political controversy surrounding his nomination, the Judge has the respect of a number of people on the Democratic side of the ball. This from Neal Katyal, a stern critic of President Trump, and a former Acting Solicitor General in the Obama Administration.

Sen. Hatch asks about working w/ women. Judge Kavanaugh has truly been a leader in hiring women law clerks. There's no better Judge in the country on this. Women still only argue a tiny fraction of Supreme Court cases. J.Kav has already created a legacy to get that changed. 1/2 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 5, 2018

11:00 am – The hearing is going about as one might expect at this point. Democrats have been bringing up more hot-button political issues like gun control, abortion, and investigations of a President, while Republicans have been lobbing hanging curve balls, giving Kavanaugh the chance to talk about his record and experience as a judge. That’s not a criticism of the GOP – the Democrats would do exactly the same if this was their nominee before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hatch with another softball, asking Kav about his hiring of many female clerks. Kav says it was prompted by @nytimes article on lack of female #SCOTUS clerks. "There's a pipeline problem, and I've said I'm breaking through that problem." #KavanaughHearings — Henry Gass (@henrygass) September 5, 2018

10:45 am – Feinstein kept pressing Kavanaugh further on the issue of investigating a President, reminding him that he had been in an aggressive prosecutorial role in the Starr investigation, but wrote a law review article during the Obama Administration which said Congress should move to preclude criminal investigations of a President. With obvious overtones of the ongoing Trump-Russia probe, Feinstein asked if a President could be subjected to a criminal subpoena. Kavanaugh did not give a direct answer.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "Can a sitting president be required to respond to a subpoena?" Brett Kavanaugh: "… I can't give you an answer on that hypothetical question" https://t.co/WQ5biYuAIX pic.twitter.com/dHl7IqmvBI — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 5, 2018

10:30 am – Asked about his seeming shift in opinion on investigations of a President, Kavanaugh says he suggested to the Congress that investigations of a President be limited because of what Kavanaugh said he saw in the aftermath of the Nine Eleven attacks. Pressed further, Kavanaugh says he believes U.S. v. Nixon was decided correctly. “I have said that holding is one of the four greatest moments in Supreme Court history.”

Brett Kavanaugh: "I have repeatedly called US v. Nixon one of the four greatest moments in Supreme Court history." https://t.co/71cm9CFBIw pic.twitter.com/8oI0aldMpb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2018

10:25 am – Feinstein then shifts into abortion, and Roe v. Wade. “What do you mean by settled law?”

Kavanaugh responds to Feinstein question on abortion: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v Wade." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh on abortion: Roe important precedent, reaffirmed many times. "I don't live in a bubble. I live in the real world." — Mark Sherman (@shermancourt) September 5, 2018

10:20 am – Feinstein and Kavanaugh are circling each other on gun control, as Feinstein presses the judge on how far the courts can go in terms of gun restrictions. “I had to follow the precedent of the Supreme Court in that case,” Kavanaugh said, defending his decision on an assault weapons ban case. Kavanaugh notes that he grew up in an urban area, referring directly to gun violence in DC. “This was known as the murder capital of the world”

10:15 am – For now, things are quiet in the hearing room, as police seem to have put a hold on allowing the public into the Kavanaugh hearing.

NOW: Police and staff are keeping all seats for the public empty. No more public inside. There is a line outside, unclear if this is temporary. This is why you hear no more protests. pic.twitter.com/ZMOzwvUYU7 — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 5, 2018

10:08 am – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is the first Democrat to ask questions of Kavanaugh. She tells him right away that she will ask about gun control and abortion.

10:00 am – As a veteran reporter, you get a gut feeling about things happening in the Congress. Right now, I don’t sense that Kavanaugh is in any danger of being rejected by the U.S. Senate. But these confirmation hearings are done for a reason – it’s why they play the games on Saturdays and Sundays. Sometimes the favorite in a big football game doesn’t win. But Kavanaugh seems more than ready for this hearing. Time will tell.

Kavanaugh: my personal beliefs arent relevant to how I would rule on cases… Goes on to talk about precedent and how it establishes predictability of the law. — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) September 5, 2018

9:55 am – Kavanaugh has not been flustered by the yelling behind him in the committee room. Each time a demonstrator starts yelling, the Supreme Court nominee has paused, but then continued his testimony.

More than a dozen people have been removed in the first 25 minutes of day 2 of Kavanaugh's hearing. Some had also protested on Tuesday. — Mark Sherman (@shermancourt) September 5, 2018

9:50 am – Kavanaugh: “No one is above the law in our constitutional system.”

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "I think the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence … not being swayed by political or public pressure, that takes some backbone, that takes some judicial fortitude" pic.twitter.com/503jtb37Hx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2018

9:45 am – Sen. Grassley offers up a hanging curve ball to Judge Kavanaugh to kick off the Q&A, asking what makes a good judge. “I think the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence,” as protesters began shouting before Kavanaugh could finish his first sentence. Kavanaugh several times noted the importance of decisions like U.S. vs. Nixon, where the court ordered President Nixon to turn over the Watergate tapes.

9:37 am – It only took about 90 seconds for the disruptions to start in the hearing room, as several people began shouting at Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), and were then hauled out of the hearing room. Pretty soon, there might not be any seats for the public if things keep going like this.

NOTE – CHANGE at KAVANAUGH hearings today: half of the seats for the public have been reassigned to "Senate staff". So there are just 22 for the public now. So far 4-5 protesters removed from them. pic.twitter.com/YMUp8IagnW — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 5, 2018

9:25 am – As Senators arrive for this hearing, it’s not the only big news of the day on Capitol Hill. The Senate Intelligence Committee is also likely to make some news, as the heads of Facebook and Twitter testify about how those social media platforms have toughened their ability to block foreign adversaries who are trying to influence the 2018 elections.

9:15 am – The line is not as long as on Tuesday, but people are lining up in one of the parks next to the Senate office buildings, waiting for the chance to go through security, and then into the Hart Senate Office Building for the hearing. (One note – the building is *not* named for former Sen. Gary Hart (D-CO), but rather for Sen. Philip Hart (D-MI), who died of cancer in 1976.