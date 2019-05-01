0 LIVE UPDATES: Attorney General Barr on Capitol Hill

For the first time since the release of a redacted version of the 448 page report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, U.S. Attorney General William Barr goes before Congress to answer questions about his handling of the report, with Democrats certain to press Barr over fresh reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had expressed frustration about early summaries of his findings.

Here's how the day's proceedings have unfolded:

9:15 am - President Trump has been up and tweeting since before 6 am today, and is now getting around to expressing his frustration with the Russia investigation.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. Besides, how can you have Obstruction when not only was there No Collusion (by Trump), but the bad actions were done by the "other" side? The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2019

Why didn't President Obama do something about Russia in September (before November Election) when told by the FBI? He did NOTHING, and had no intention of doing anything! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2019

9:10 am - What do Democratic Senators want to know from Barr? The news last night of a letter from Robert Mueller to Barr has certainly sparked a different line of questioning.

Sen. @ChrisCoons says his questions for AG Barr during a hearing today have changed after Mueller wrote a letter to Barr objecting to his summary.



"The timing of the release of this letter is quite telling. It … suggests that at least some on Mueller's team remain very upset." pic.twitter.com/bTnREHhrwj — New Day (@NewDay) May 1, 2019

9:00 am - Democrats have been calling on Barr to resign. This is from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Attorney General Barr should resign.



He misled the American people with his inaccurate summary of Mueller's report.



Then he misled the Congress when he denied knowledge of Mueller's concerns.



How can he be trusted to impartially administer justice?



Short answer: He can't. pic.twitter.com/aJpxHj1mc6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 1, 2019

