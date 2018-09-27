LIVE UPDATES from inside the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing room

The future of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is on the line in a historic Senate hearing on this Thursday, as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from a woman who accused the judge of sexual misconduct at a high school party back in 1982. Kavanaugh will then defend himself later in the day.
The hearing is reminiscent in many ways of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings in 1981, where Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment; after several extra days of hearings, the Senate confirmed Thomas to the Supreme Court on a vote of 52-48.
Check back for frequent updates from my spot inside the room.
9:45 am – Looking down the tables of press people, I would venture to say that I am the only reporter who was in the room for the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991, and back here today for the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings. I have to say, while there are certainly differences in the details and the players, the larger debate – and how it may well be resolved – feel very much similar to what I covered then. And I’ve brought my same notebook.
9:36 am – Sitting next to me is my longtime colleague Lisa Desjardins, who now works for the PBS Newshour. She just saw Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in the hallway.
9:35 am – As many of you might know, my voice gave out two years ago, and I am unable to say very much, which doesn’t work very well for a radio reporter. But with the new technology that has given me a computer-generated voice, I am able to file stories for the radio. And because of that, I will be the only reporter actually broadcasting from inside the hearing room today. No microphone needed.
9:25 am – I am squeezed between colleagues from the PBS Newshour and ABC. The witness table is not far away.
9:15 am – I am finally settled in my seat, with my equipment seemingly ready for today. It’s going to be cramped at the press tables; only 48 reporters are being allowed in the committee room, and I’m lucky enough to be one of them, just as I was in 1991 with the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings.
