0 Mississippi win cements two seat Senate gain for GOP

After three weeks of depressing results from close races in the U.S. House, Republicans on Tuesday got a dose of good news as Mississippi GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith won a special Senate runoff election, defeating ex-Rep. Mike Espy (R-MS), and giving Republicans a three seat majority in the 116th Congress which begins in January.

Hyde-Smith’s victory came a day after both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence went to Mississippi to make last minute campaign appearances, a state where one recent poll showed the President’s approval rating almost 20 points above his national average.

“Donald Trump has a 56% approval rating in Mississippi, which is good news for Cindy Hyde-Smith,” said GOP pollster Frank Luntz before the polls closed.

The final Hyde-Smith margin was much less than President Trump’s victory in 2016 in Mississippi, when he defeated Hillary Clinton by nearly 18 percent.

Congratulations to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on your big WIN in the Great State of Mississippi. We are all very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Projection: Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) has defeated Mike Espy (D) in the #MSSEN runoff. But she's done so w/ an underwhelming margin for an R in MS. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 28, 2018

Hyde-Smith had been dogged by some controversy in recent weeks, after comments she made regarding public hangings, and efforts to make it harder for Democrats to vote in more liberal areas of the state – but unlike last year’s upset Senate win in Alabama, Democrats were unable to repeat that outcome in the Magnolia State.

Hyde-Smith will now fill out the final two years of the term of former Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS), who resigned after serving over 40 years in the Senate; Hyde-Smith’s seat will be up for re-election again in 2020.

The victory for the GOP continued a Senate streak in Mississippi which stretches back to 1982, when Sen. John Stennis (D-MS) won re-election – the last Democrat to win from the Magnolia State.

Hyde-Smith had made sure to stick closely to the President in recent months, repeatedly touting his support and charging that Espy was too liberal for her state.

Make no mistake — a vote for me is a vote for @realDonaldTrump and #MAGA. It's why Liberal Mike Espy and the radical DNC have targeted our campaign for defeat, and it's why we need to make sure EVERY MS conservative gets to the polls on 11/27. #TeamCindy #Cindy2018 #MSSEN pic.twitter.com/gJ3GFqzcPR — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) November 26, 2018

The win was a much needed change of pace for Republicans, who at one point on Election Night seemed to be on the verge of a stunning gain of as many as six seats in the U.S. Senate.

But a win for Democrats in Montana, and then victories in GOP seats in Nevada and Arizona limited any Republican gains.

Republicans did prevail in a recount in Florida, where Gov. Rick Scott (R) defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), giving the GOP a gain of two seats in the 2018 mid-terms, taking the GOP from a 51-49 majority to one with more breathing room at 53-47.

The 116th Congress will convene on January 3, 2019.