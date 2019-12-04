0 New impeachment report reveals Giuliani phone records - Who is "-1"?

Phone records obtained by the House Intelligence Committee and made public in a new impeachment report from Democrats show President Donald Trump's personal lawyer speaking to the White House and figures in the Ukraine investigation at key times in 2019, and also reveal contacts between Giuliani a mystery phone number labeled only as "-1" in call records.

"Certainly the phone records show there was considerable coordination among the parties, including the White House," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff did not reveal how the call records were obtained, though the legal "Bates" identifiers used in the report might indicate Giuliani's cell phone records were obtained with a subpoena.

It was not immediately clear who the "-1" calls were with - but the New York Times reported that a similar number was found in cell phone records introduced as evidence in the trial of Roger Stone.

"We can't confirm yet who that "-1" number belongs to, but certainly there were indications in the trial of Roger Stone that when he was communicating with the President it would show up in phone records as a 'dash-one' number," Schiff told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview Tuesday evening.

The new report from Democrats also had phone records from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who helped Giuliani along with Igor Fruman in Ukraine.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested in early October and charged with illegally funneling foreign money into U.S. elections.

The phone records contained in the new impeachment report also showed Giuliani contacts with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as phone calls between Nunes and Parnas.

"Devin Nunes, you should have recused yourself at the outset" of the impeachment hearings," tweeted Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for Parnas, who was arrested as he and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, were leaving the country on a flight to Austria.

While Nunes refused comment to reporters, he told Sean Hannity on Fox News that he didn't really remember calls with Parnas, saying it was 'possible' they had spoken.

Devin Nunes said just now on Hannity: "It's possible" I talked to Lev Parnas. "l haven't gone through all my phone records...I don't really recall that name, I remember that name now because he's been indicted. But it seems very unlikely I'd be taking calls from random people" — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 4, 2019

Ironically, the revelation of the Nunes-Parnas phone calls came as Nunes filed a $435 million defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which he said, "Parnas was a renowned liar, a fraudster, a hustler, an opportunist with delusions of grandeur."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.